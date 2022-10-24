Lincoln National Corp Invests $303,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $43.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

