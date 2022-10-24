iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 197.5% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $88.71 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

