First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,926 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 24,075.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

