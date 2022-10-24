First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1,936.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,528. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.40.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $167.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $306.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

