First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,426 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,179,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 228,155 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP opened at $39.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

