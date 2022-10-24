CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 420.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Shares of CBRE opened at $68.30 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

