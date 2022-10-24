First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 859 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

