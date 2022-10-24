First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $126,000 Position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.