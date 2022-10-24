First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $126,000 Position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.