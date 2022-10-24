Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 103,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $37.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

