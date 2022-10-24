Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 70,300 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

SLF opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

