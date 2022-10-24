Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 193 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.44 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

