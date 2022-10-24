Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,129,000 after buying an additional 80,954 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 147.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $822.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $889.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $852.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

