Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 70,800 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

