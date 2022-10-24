Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 27,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $165.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.78 and its 200-day moving average is $184.07.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

