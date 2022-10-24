Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Shares of CMI opened at $230.71 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.