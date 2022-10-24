207,700 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,587,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after buying an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.5 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

