Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 22,400 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1,573.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after buying an additional 236,929 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.23 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

