PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

PPG Industries Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of PPG opened at $112.81 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.