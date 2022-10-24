Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
PZA opened at $22.09 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.
