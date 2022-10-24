Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 33,300 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV opened at $84.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.