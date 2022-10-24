Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,153.06 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,209.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,235.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile



Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

