Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,652,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $92,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $60,004,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $44,606,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $37,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $206.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.15. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.