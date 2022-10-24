Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,811,000 after acquiring an additional 214,818 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $64.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

