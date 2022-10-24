Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $12.26 Million Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 268,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $42.56 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

