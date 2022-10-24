Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $12.30 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $378.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.21 and a 200 day moving average of $400.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.