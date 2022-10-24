Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 84,500 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 84,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $132.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

