Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA opened at $289.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.06 and a 200 day moving average of $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $280.83 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

