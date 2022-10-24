Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $186.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

