SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $200.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.93. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.48.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

