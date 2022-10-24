Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8,111.11 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,507 shares of company stock worth $10,148,963 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

