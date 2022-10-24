Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,893,000 after buying an additional 917,038 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $91.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

