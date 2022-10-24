Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canon by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Canon by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAJ opened at $22.49 on Monday. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Canon had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

