Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

