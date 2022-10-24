Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DUK opened at $88.31 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.90.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.