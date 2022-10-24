Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.62.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

