Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 838 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.01 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $152.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.76.

