Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ):
- 10/13/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 10/13/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.45. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $32.09.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
