Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ):

10/13/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

10/13/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.00.

10/12/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.45. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $32.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%.

Institutional Trading of Turquoise Hill Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

