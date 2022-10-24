Analysts Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target at $229.33

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale increased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

REMYY stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

