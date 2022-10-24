The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Guggenheim cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.39.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 30.1 %

NYSE SNAP opened at $7.54 on Friday. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,512 shares of company stock worth $2,784,984 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.