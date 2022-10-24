Royal Bank of Canada Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.39.

Snap Trading Down 30.1 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $60.78.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,512 shares of company stock worth $2,784,984.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Snap by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Snap by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Snap by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

