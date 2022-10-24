Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Snap from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Snap Stock Down 30.1 %

SNAP opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,512 shares of company stock worth $2,784,984 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 8.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Snap by 40.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Snap by 12.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Snap by 31.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

