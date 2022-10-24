Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Evercore ISI

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.39.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,512 shares of company stock worth $2,784,984.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.