Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.39.

Snap Stock Down 30.1 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $7.54 on Friday. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,984 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.