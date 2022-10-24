Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.39.

Snap Stock Down 30.1 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $7.54 on Friday. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,984 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

