Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.24.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.39. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,607 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.