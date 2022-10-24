Cowen Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $204.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $207.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.96.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $188.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.80 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.