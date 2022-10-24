Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $208.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.96.

UNP stock opened at $188.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.80 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

