Raymond James Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $220.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.96.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNP opened at $188.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.80 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.