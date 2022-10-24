UBS Group Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $210.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $212.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.96.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $188.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.80 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

