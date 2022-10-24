Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Argus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Argus from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $188.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.80 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 200.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

