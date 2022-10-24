MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $95.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.63.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 35,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $2,121,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

